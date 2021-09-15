WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, mid-upper 70s and low 80s for the Palm Beaches, scattered rainfall moving in from off the Atlantic. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, partly sunny skies and inland showers and storms possible through sunset.

Tomorrow and Friday, mainly dry to start, then afternoon showers and storms with rain picking up later in the day. Highs in the low 90s.

For the weekend-early next week, morning coastal rainfall, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.