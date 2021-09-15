Watch
Weather

Actions

Scattered rainfall moving in from off the Atlantic

items.[0].videoTitle
Scattered rainfall moving in from off the Atlantic
Posted at 5:59 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 05:59:12-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, mid-upper 70s and low 80s for the Palm Beaches, scattered rainfall moving in from off the Atlantic. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, partly sunny skies and inland showers and storms possible through sunset.

Tomorrow and Friday, mainly dry to start, then afternoon showers and storms with rain picking up later in the day. Highs in the low 90s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend-early next week, morning coastal rainfall, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018