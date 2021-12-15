Scattered on-and-off rainfall with breezy winds this afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 70s towards the coast and upper 60s inland with some showers moving in from offshore. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s, scattered on-and-off rainfall with breezy winds.

Tomorrow-Friday, drier conditions with more sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and staying breezy.

For the weekend - early next week, warm and muggy conditions. Highs in the low 80s with scattered showers returning to the forecast with more moisture moving in.

Next cold front could move in late Tuesday.

