Scattered late-day storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're on the verge of the beginning of the rainy season and you'll be hearing about those almost daily chances for mainly afternoon storms for the next 5 months!

It'll be a very warm and humid weekend but today's storms should be less intense than the ones that produced hail and torrential downpours for parts of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast yesterday.

However, you still need to be on the lookout for dangerous lightning and if you hear thunder (even in the distance) get indoors immediately.

Otherwise it'll be mostly sunny both today and tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a beach breeze keeping coastal sections a little bit cooler.

Seas and swells are improving although the chance of rip currents remains elevated through today with improvement tomorrow.

Although there are no major weather systems headed this way through the next 7 days we'll have at least a chance for some scattered (mainly afternoon) storms each day with temperatures headed toward the 90 degree mark by the middle of the upcoming week.

Today: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Scattered PM storms. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: ESE 10

Tonight: Evening showers/storms, clearing. Lows: Lower 70s Winds: E 5

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Scattered PM storms around. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: ESE 10

