WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies and some patchy fog for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s and scattered late-day showers and storms through sunset.

For the weekend, rain towards the coast in the morning, then scattered afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid-upper 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Early next week, the onshore flow pattern continues which will make way for coastal morning rainfall, then afternoon inland showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the middle of next week, a wave approaches the state, increasing rain chances as tropical moisture moves into the area. Scattered showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.