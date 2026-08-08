Scattered afternoon storms return today before a hotter, drier pattern settles in

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a few isolated coastal showers this morning, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable this afternoon as daytime heating combines with plenty of tropical moisture. That will spark scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, with the greatest coverage expected from around midday through the early evening.

While not everyone will see rain, any storm that develops could become intense for a short time.

WPTV

High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s before storms develop, with heat index values reaching 101 to 107 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you're spending time outdoors.

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A High Risk of rip currents continues along Atlantic beaches today, making dangerous swimming conditions likely. If you're heading to the beach, swim only near a staffed lifeguard and stay out of the water if red flags are flying.

Boating conditions remain generally favorable outside of thunderstorms, but any storm over the water can quickly produce dangerous lightning, gusty winds, and rough seas.