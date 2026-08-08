Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Scattered afternoon storms return today before a hotter, drier pattern settles in

First Alert Forecast Saturday August 8, 2026 AM
AUGUST 8 2026 SUNDAY FUTURECAST VIPIR.png
SATURDAY AUG 9 2026 Weekend Forecast ss.png
AUGUST 8 2026 Evening Planner.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a few isolated coastal showers this morning, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable this afternoon as daytime heating combines with plenty of tropical moisture. That will spark scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, with the greatest coverage expected from around midday through the early evening.

While not everyone will see rain, any storm that develops could become intense for a short time.

AUGUT 8 2026 Day Planner.png

High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s before storms develop, with heat index values reaching 101 to 107 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you're spending time outdoors.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A High Risk of rip currents continues along Atlantic beaches today, making dangerous swimming conditions likely. If you're heading to the beach, swim only near a staffed lifeguard and stay out of the water if red flags are flying.

Boating conditions remain generally favorable outside of thunderstorms, but any storm over the water can quickly produce dangerous lightning, gusty winds, and rough seas.

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE HURRICANE PREPARATION GUIDE HERE

JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Tropical wave could bring surf to Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast

James Wieland