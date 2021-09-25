WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday, partly sunny mornings with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce flooding rain.

Highs will be near 90 with warm and muggy conditions.

Sunday, an early season front moves south, drying us out by Sunday evening. Could have a few showers as the front moves through.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night a pleasant drop in humidity. Lows in the low-mid 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will be delightful. Slightly less humid and seasonable temps in the mid-80s and a nice northeast breeze.

In the Tropics:

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane later today.

It should stay north of the islands and then turn to the north and eventually northeast, staying east of Bermuda.

Subtropical Storm Teresa should dissipate later today.

Another wave coming off of Africa has a 50% chance of development.