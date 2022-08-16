Watch Now
Scattered afternoon-evening storms through sunset

Posted at 5:52 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 05:52:41-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies and some showers sitting offshore. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits, scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms through sunset. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s and mainly dry into the night.

Tomorrow, a similar weather day. Highs in the low 90s with PM showers and storms.

Thursday and Friday, slightly drier air pushes in and rain chances go down. Highs in the low 90s with some afternoon storms.

For the weekend, the weather pattern flips as winds move in from off the ocean. Rain focused near the coast in the morning with most of the activity pushing inland by the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s.

