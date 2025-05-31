Saturday stormy start: Tracking strong to severe storms through this afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A sagging front will stall over the area and take advantage of our tropical moisture. This will trigger showers and strong to severe storms starting near 10 AM this morning.

wptv

We will maintain storm chances through 1 PM. Showers will linger for the later afternoon.

We are under a marginal threat for severe weather.

Looking at heavy downpours leading to localized flooding as the primary threat. Other threats will be damaging wind gusts, possible hail and frequent lightning.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday will be another active day with showers and potential of scattered thunderstorms.

Sunday will start with showers and storms firing up near 6 AM. These storms will continue through 2 PM.

We are currently not under a severe weather threat, but I believe the same threats will apply to Sunday's forecast.