Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Saturday stormy start: Tracking strong to severe storms through this afternoon

Severe Outlook Day 1-2.png
wptv
Severe Outlook Day 1-2.png
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A sagging front will stall over the area and take advantage of our tropical moisture. This will trigger showers and strong to severe storms starting near 10 AM this morning.

HRRR.png

We will maintain storm chances through 1 PM. Showers will linger for the later afternoon.

We are under a marginal threat for severe weather.

Looking at heavy downpours leading to localized flooding as the primary threat. Other threats will be damaging wind gusts, possible hail and frequent lightning.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday will be another active day with showers and potential of scattered thunderstorms.

Sunday will start with showers and storms firing up near 6 AM. These storms will continue through 2 PM.

We are currently not under a severe weather threat, but I believe the same threats will apply to Sunday's forecast.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Still not much on the horizon

James Wieland