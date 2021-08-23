Saharan Dust will limit rain chances through most of work week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s under mostly clear skies and an isolated shower towards the coast possible. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, hazy skies and some inland showers and storms.

Tomorrow - Thursday, highs in the low 90s, hazy skies and low rain chances thanks to a plume of Saharan Dust which will continue to filter in throughout the week.

Friday-weekend, the dust backs off a little and rain chances increase slightly. Staying hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Tropics:

Henri is a depression but will continue to dump some heavy rainfall across parts of the northeast throughout the day, then lift up towards Canada by tomorrow.

NHC highlighting a couple of areas in the Tropics for potential development.



A wave moving across the Atlantic which will move northwest into the Central Atlantic where it has a low chance of development.