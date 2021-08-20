Saharan Dust will limit rain chances, heat index values in the triple digits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and just a few showers popping up towards the coast. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, mostly sunny skies and a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Plenty of sunshine and a few inland showers possible.

Sunday, highs in the low 90s, hazy sunshine and some showers and storms possible.

Next week, Saharan Dust will limit rain chances. Highs in the low 90s.

Tropical Storm Henri is expected to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane and then move towards the NE U.S. This storm could make landfall around Rhonde Island/Massachusetts Sunday-Monday bringing with it storm surge, high winds, and heavy rainfall. Watches most likely going up sometime today.

Grace is re-strengthening over the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico and will continue a path west, making landfall along the coast of mainland Mexico this evening or tonight.

The NHC is highlighting a wave moving across the Eastern Atlantic for potential development as it interacts with another wave coming off the coast of Africa.