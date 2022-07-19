Saharan dust making way for hazy skies and low rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and mainly dry conditions for the morning drive. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Saharan dust will push into the area throughout the day making way for hazy skies and low rain chances. Some afternoon storms possible inland but the rest of the area remains mainly dry. Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow, hazy hot and humid as the dust sticks around and highs climb into the low 90s. Rain chances remain low.

Thursday-Saturday, highs in the low 90s, but feeling like the triple digits. Even though the dust clears, drier air sticks around keeping rain chances on the lower side. If we see any rain on these days, the best chance will be near the coast in the mornings and inland for the afternoons.

Sunday, highs in the low 90s. The dust makes a comeback and rain chances drop once again. Hazy sunshine with only a couple of inland storms.

Early next week, highs in the low 90s. The dust pushes out and rain chances increase with scattered showers and storms returning.

