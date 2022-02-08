Roller coaster weather as another front pushes in this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 60s with cloudy skies and a few showers brushing the coastline. This afternoon, mostly cloudy skies with some passing showers, then increasing rain chances into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 70s, cloudy with scattered showers as a front moves in.

Thursday, a chilly start with morning temperatures in the mid-upper 50s and a nice cool day with highs in the low 70s with abundant sunshine.

Friday, another pleasant afternoon with highs in the low-mid 70s and staying mostly sunny.

For the weekend, showers increasing by Sunday with another front moving in. Highs in the mid-upper 70s and winds picking up by next week.

Cooler, drier weather returns by Monday with the front passing.

