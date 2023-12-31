Ringing in the new year with below average temperatures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday, highs in the mid-upper 60s under sunny skies and rain-free conditions. Tonight, around midnight temperatures dipping into the low-mid 50s.

Monday, highs in the upper 60s-low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday - Thursday, slowly warming back up with highs back to average by Thursday afternoon as we reach the mid-70s.

Thursday, a cold front moves in and this could bring in a few showers. It gets a bit cooler on Friday.