Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Ringing in the new year with below average temperatures

Posted at 8:31 AM, Dec 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-31 08:31:15-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday, highs in the mid-upper 60s under sunny skies and rain-free conditions. Tonight, around midnight temperatures dipping into the low-mid 50s.

Monday, highs in the upper 60s-low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday - Thursday, slowly warming back up with highs back to average by Thursday afternoon as we reach the mid-70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Thursday, a cold front moves in and this could bring in a few showers. It gets a bit cooler on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small Refraction swell possible this weekend

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019