WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mild this morning with temperatures starting off in the mid-upper 70s and some 60s inland. Cloudy skies and some showers around. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, numerous showers and storms possible across the area. Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in spots.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 70s, a mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers moving in from offshore.

For the weekend, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s, fast-moving showers and storms possible. Slightly drier for Sunday.

Monday, some storms around as another cold front moves in. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday-Wednesday, morning lows down to the mid-upper 50 and afternoon highs in the low-70s. Low humidity and sunny skies.