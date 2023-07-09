Relentless heat and humidity, advisories issued again

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another day, another heat advisory for South Florida.

High temperatures in the mid 90s combined with high humidity will make for a "feels like" of between 105-100 degrees today.

The heat advisory runs from 11AM through 7PM.

Limit any outdoor activities today, stay hydrated and in the air conditioning as much as possible.

We're still under a westerly flow so scattered storms are expected to develop to our west by midday and track east toward the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast after 3PM today.

Coverage is expected to be scattered but storms could still contain gusty winds and heavy downpours.

A thick layer of Saharan dust will move in this week and reduce the storms chances a bit below summertime normals.

There are no immediate threats in the tropics the next 5 days and there are currently no advisories in effect for the boaters and beachgoers.

TODAY: Hot sun, few late-day storms. Highs: Mid 90s Winds: WSW 10

TONIGHT: Clearing, warm. Lows: Near 80 Winds: SW 5

TOMORROW-WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot, and humid. Isolated PM storms. Highs: Mid 90s Winds: SSE 10

