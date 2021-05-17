Watch
Weather

Actions

Red Cross to hold virtual events to prepare residents, business owners for hurricane season

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
WPTV-RED-CROSS.jpg
Posted at 2:37 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 14:37:38-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane season starts June 1, and the Red Cross wants you to be prepared.

The organization is holding a hurricane preparedness presentation Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. that is open to the public.

Click here to register for the event.

What you will see in the presentation:

  • Preparedness as a practical real-world risk reducer
  • Self-reliance in preparing and responding to a hurricane
  • Get a Kit, Make a Plan, Be Informed
  • Tailor your kit and your plan to fit your world
  • A few simple accommodations in a Covid-19 environment
  • Have a plan, share your plan, practice your plan, use your plan
  • Hurricanes – overall awareness and local history
  • Choices and authoritative Guidance on sheltering and evacuation
  • Know the risks in your home and neighborhood
  • After the storm – recovery

Also, the Red Cross is hosting a virtual event for business owners on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The presentation will outline details on how businesses can prepare in case a disaster strikes.

Click here to register for Wednesday’s event.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018