Red Cross to hold virtual events to prepare residents, business owners for hurricane season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane season starts June 1, and the Red Cross wants you to be prepared.

The organization is holding a hurricane preparedness presentation Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. that is open to the public.

Click here to register for the event.

What you will see in the presentation:

Preparedness as a practical real-world risk reducer

Self-reliance in preparing and responding to a hurricane

Get a Kit, Make a Plan, Be Informed

Tailor your kit and your plan to fit your world

A few simple accommodations in a Covid-19 environment

Have a plan, share your plan, practice your plan, use your plan

Hurricanes – overall awareness and local history

Choices and authoritative Guidance on sheltering and evacuation

Know the risks in your home and neighborhood

After the storm – recovery

Also, the Red Cross is hosting a virtual event for business owners on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The presentation will outline details on how businesses can prepare in case a disaster strikes.

Click here to register for Wednesday’s event.