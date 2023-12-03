Record heat Sunday then a cool down this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Waking up to temperatures in the 60s-low 70s with patchy fog mainly inland. Fog will lift around 8/9AM. This afternoon, we may tie or break records with highs topping out in the upper 80s but feeling like the mid 90s with the humidity. We'll see partly sunny skies with an isolated shower.

Tomorrow, morning fog with wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s. Highs in the low-mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds and some spotty showers as a cold front moves in.

Tuesday, cooler and less humid. Morning temperatures in the 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. We'll be mainly dry, but some clouds linger as the front stalls to our south.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Wednesday and Thursday, a trough will help drag in even drier, cooler air. Wake-up temperatures in the mid-upper 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s with wall-to-wall sunshine and low humidity.

Friday - weekend, slowly warming things back up, but all and all comfy weather with the humidity staying fairly low and skies remaining mainly dry.