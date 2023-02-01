Record heat possible Wednesday, rest of week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Near-record heat for the rest of the week as high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern of the Sunshine State. This weather setup is keeping any rain or fronts from entering the area.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Mostly to partly sunny for Wednesday afternoon as temperatures heat up close to the mid 80s. The record high for West Palm Beach is 85 degrees set in 1991.

Temperatures each and every afternoon will be flirting with record highs, and there is a chance that the record high may be broken on Friday.

Even overnight lows will be on the mild side, only dropping to the low 70s for the Palm Beaches, but the 60s for inland areas and Treasure Coast.

The rain chances stay low through Thursday until the next front arrives later Friday.

Scattered showers return to the forecast by Friday afternoon as a cold front slowly passes through. The chance for showers will continue through the weekend and temperatures will dip to the mid and upper 70s by then.

Then a second cold front on Monday will clear the moisture out by next Tuesday.