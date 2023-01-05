Record heat possible Thursday ahead of cool front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday morning, temperatures in the low to mid 70s and some 60s along the Treasure Coast with some patchy fog for the morning drive.

Thursday afternoon, flirting with record highs with temperatures climbing in to the mid 80s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds and a few late-day showers and storms as a cool front moves in.

Friday, a chilly morning with wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and afternoon highs down 10 degrees from Thursday in the low to mid 70s. Abundant sunshine and rain-free.

For the weekend, morning lows in the 50s and low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Abundant sunshine with low humidity.

Early next week, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Some showers possible with another front on the way. Highs down to the 70s once again by mid-week as the front passes.