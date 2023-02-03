Record-breaking temperatures possible Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Very warm and humid ahead of a cold front this Friday.

Record high for West Palm Beach could be broken with a high of 86 degrees on Friday afternoon. The record is 85.

Showers arrive late afternoon as a cold front slowly passes through, and isolated storms are also possible.

The chance for showers will continue through the weekend as a strong northeast wind sets in and pulls in moisture from the Atlantic. Also, slightly cooler as Saturday's temperatures will dip to the mid 70s.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer, with temperatures topping the low 80s. Then spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and move in from the southwest.

A second cold front will clear out the moisture on Monday. Breezy winds for early next with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will fall to the low and mid 60s.