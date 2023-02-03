Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Record-breaking temperatures possible Friday

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Feb. 3, 2023
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 3, 2023.png
Posted at 6:07 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 06:09:19-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Very warm and humid ahead of a cold front this Friday.

Record high for West Palm Beach could be broken with a high of 86 degrees on Friday afternoon. The record is 85.

Showers arrive late afternoon as a cold front slowly passes through, and isolated storms are also possible. 

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The chance for showers will continue through the weekend as a strong northeast wind sets in and pulls in moisture from the Atlantic. Also, slightly cooler as Saturday's temperatures will dip to the mid 70s.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer, with temperatures topping the low 80s. Then spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and move in from the southwest.

A second cold front will clear out the moisture on Monday. Breezy winds for early next with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will fall to the low and mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Weekend winchop bulding in

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019