Rapid cooldown, cold weekend on the way

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Jan. 12, 2023
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 06:16:27-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A warm setup going into the end of the week ahead of strong cold front.

For Thursday afternoon, highs in the upper 70s with one or two showers possible. Thursday night, lows will fall to the 60s in Palm Beach County and upper 50s in the Treasure Coast.

A cold front will pass through on Friday afternoon and showers are expected to arrive by late morning hours and work their way through the areas during the afternoon.

Then the strong push of cold air will make temperatures dip fast by Friday night with a brisk north wind. Friday night lows will drop into the 40s.

Cold start on Saturday morning and windy with lows in the mid 40s, then it's a sunny but still chilly day with highs only in the lower 60s.

Sunday is similar in the morning with gusty winds at 25 miles per hour. Afternoon highs on Sunday will tops mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures warm back up to normal by early next week with mainly dry conditions.

