Rainy start to week with triple-digit heat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rain and cloudy skies kicking off Monday morning while plenty of moisture has settled over the Sunshine State.

This calls for higher rain and storm chances for the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

We can expect scattered storms in the afternoon with tropical downpours that may lead to localized flooding. Keep the umbrella handy again for Tuesday as afternoon storms will develop all across our areas. Then drier air sweeps in by midweek allowing for rain chances to fall and more sunny afternoons to return.

Afternoon temperatures will top 92 degrees with heat indices over 100 degrees this Monday afternoon. As rain chances drop then temperatures get even hotter, close to the mid-90s for highs by Thursday.