Watching Tropics for increasing development

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tracking a tropical wave located in the central Atlantic Ocean this week as it's chance for development continues to increase. It is expected to move into a more conducive environment for some development.

A tropical depression could form between mid to late week while the system moves closer to the northern Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles, or the southeastern Bahamas.

Although there is a lot of uncertainty, it is still something to watch as it can bring tropical downpours to South Florida and the Treasure Coast during the upcoming weekend.

