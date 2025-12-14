Rainy morning gives way to windy and much cooler weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Few showers continue across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast early Sunday morning, with occasional heavy downpours off the coast possible before midday.

A cold front pushing through South Florida will gradually sweep the moisture offshore by this afternoon. Skies should begin to dry out later today, though clouds may hang on for a bit longer before clearing tonight.

Despite the morning rain and clouds, temperatures will remain warm Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 70s to near 80 before cooler air moves in behind the front.

A big change will take effect overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Behind the front, northerly winds will strengthen quickly this evening and overnight.

Gusts along the coast could reach 25 to 30 mph at times, especially this evening into Monday. These winds will usher in cooler and drier air to start the new week.

Marine conditions will also worsen tonight as winds increase and seas build. Small Craft Advisories, High Surf Advisories and a High Rip Current Risk are in effect, with dangerous boating conditions expected through Monday night. Seas could build significantly offshore near 7'-12' making travel unsafe for smaller vessels.

Highs on Monday will top out in the low 70s, making it one of the cooler days we’ve seen recently.

A high pressure system will build behind the cold front, which will allow for a gradual warming trend through this upcoming workweek.