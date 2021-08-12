Watch
Rain, winds expected to increase ahead of Fred

Posted at 5:36 PM, Aug 12, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're tracking tropical depression Fred located about 470 miles east, southeast of Key West. The system has max winds of 35 mph and is moving west, northwest at 12 mph.

The official National Hurricane Center track keeps the center of circulation to our west, but we are expecting impacts beginning late Friday. Fred will be more of a rainmaker for us then a wind threat, however gusty squalls will be possible.

High-end rain chances will continue through the weekend with the worst weather expected Saturday through much of Sunday.

By Monday, our weather will start to slowly improve as Fred moves into the northern Gulf of Mexico.

