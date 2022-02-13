Rain, then clearing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rain is moving in right on schedule this morning as a cold front approaches from the west.

After several warm days those temperatures are going to take a brief nosedive into the 40s and 50s tonight and only around 70 degrees for tomorrow.

Fortunately the chilly air mass won't last long as milder winds off the ocean warm us up heading into midweek.

It looks like a wet week ahead as this cold front will stall just to our east and strong ocean winds will develop as well allowing for frequent showers to move in from the Atlantic.

By the time this settles down later in the week a new area of low pressure is expected to approach from the Gulf of Mexico increasing our rain chances again by Friday and into the first part of next weekend.

The only sunny weather in store this week will be Valentine's Day Monday.

Although it'll be breezy and quite cool, it should still be a "lovely" day.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Today: Rain likely, ending between 1pm-3pm. Highs: Mid 70s

Tonight: Becoming clear. Breezy and chilly. Lows: Mid 40s-Lower 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, very cool. Upper 60s to near 70.

