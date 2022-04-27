Rain on the way for the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s and 60s along the Treasure Coast under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the mid-80s, some afternoon showers and storms possible drifting towards the lake by late-afternoon.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 80s. A front stalls out over the area making way for unsettled weather. Scattered showers and storms picking up in the afternoon and continuing through the night. Could be quite soggy for the start of Sunfest.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, more of an onshore flow develops across the area. We should start off the day with rain at the coast and most of the rain will move inland for the afternoon hours. However, don't get too hung up on the timing of that. With ample moisture around, rain could push in from off the Atlantic at any point during the day. So, for all those SunFest plans, it's probably best to bring one of those rain ponchos that you can easily fit in your pocket. Sunday does look a bit drier than Friday and Saturday.

Early next week, slightly drier air moves in, and rain chances drop a little. Highs in the mid 80s.