Rain expected to linger through the afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 50s-low 60s with scattered rainfall across the area. Rain is expected to linger through the afternoon, then clearing skies by this evening. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Tomorrow, a cold start with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s, then a pleasant sunny afternoon with highs in the low 70s with abundant sunshine.

Friday, highs in the mid-70s, mostly sunny and mainly dry.

For the weekend, another front moves in and rain chances increase. Sunday looks like the wetter of the two weekend days. Highs in the mid-upper 70s and winds picking up by Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday, cold mornings followed by cool afternoons. Lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s-low 70s. Sunny, but breezy.

