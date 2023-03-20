Rain clearing, then sunny and warm this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rain chances will stay high through early Monday morning with a slight chance of storms.

A few showers will remain in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny, warmer weather returning later in the week.

Models have been trending downward on rain totals, but we will take what we can get. Most of South Florida remains under a moderate or severe drought.

Marine conditions stay dangerous on Monday with a Small Craft Advisory in place and an elevated risk of rip currents, so make sure to swim at guarded beaches.

High pressure builds in for the second half of the work week with a warming trend and dry conditions.

MONDAY: Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs: Mid 70s. Winds: N 20

TUESDAY: 20% showers after 2PM. Highs: Upper 70s. Winds: NE 15

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 80s. Winds: E 15-20