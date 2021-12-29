Watch
Rain chances remain low with sunny skies, near record highs

Highs in the low 80s with partly sunny skies and staying dry with no rain expected.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 11:47:35-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Highs in the low 80s with partly sunny skies and staying dry with no rain expected.

Thursday through Friday, staying warm and getting a little more humid. Morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Partly sunny and low rain chances.

For the weekend, highs in the mid-80s, a little breezy and some rain late Sunday as a cold front moves in.

Early next week, cooler drier air moves in. Morning lows down to the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s. Less humidity and windy conditions.

