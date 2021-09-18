WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rain chances remain elevated this weekend. Ample tropical moisture is available for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to develop.

Some of the rain could be heavy and flooding could be an issue.

Mornings start off dry but keep the umbrellas with you during the afternoon hours.

Daytime highs will be around 90.

By the middle of the week, we dry out a bit as high pressure builds down from the north.

Then we'll be watching a front for the end of the week, which will keep storms in the forecast.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Odette is south of Halifax and moving farther into the Atlantic. The storm will move over cooler waters and dissipate.

There are two other waves in the Atlantic.

One near the Lesser Antilles. Should stay north of the islands. If it forms, the next name is Peter.

Should stay over the open waters.

Another wave near Africa has a low chance of developing.