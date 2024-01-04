Rain chances picking up this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thursday is kicking off with milder temperatures in the low 60s and a passing shower as a weak cold front moves through.

Sunnier by Thursday afternoon and mostly sunny Friday. Highs in the mid 70s on both days. Mornings lows in the upper 50s or low 60s Friday.

Much higher chances of rain and storms are in the forecast for later Saturday afternoon and evening as the third front this week enters the area.

This is a stronger cold front associated with a low pressure system moving across northern Gulf coast states.

Ahead of the front on Saturday, temperatures will heat up to 80 degrees with much more humid conditions. Then showers and a few storms fire up in the late afternoon and evening.

Sunday remains cloudy with the chance of showers behind the front.

Another cold front comes next Tuesday with a stronger push of colder air for a much cooler Wednesday.