Rain chances on the lower side through Thursday

Posted at 5:37 AM, May 17, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 70s with mainly dry conditions for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, partly sunny and some isolated storms possible.

Tomorrow and Thursday, similar weather with highs climbing into the low 90s each afternoon. Mainly dry with only some isolated storms possible mainly inland.

Friday-weekend, highs in the mid-upper 80s. Rain chances go up as moisture increases. Scattered showers and storms possible through early next week.

