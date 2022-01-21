Watch
Fog advisory for the morning, strong storms possible in the afternoon

Rain chances increasing through the evening and some strong - isolated severe storms possible.
Posted at 5:28 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 06:17:39-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Most of the heavy rainfall we saw overnight is starting to move offshore. This morning, expect cloudy skies and foggy conditions along the Treasure Coast. Morning temperatures in the 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances increasing through the evening and some strong - isolated severe storms possible.

Tomorrow, cloudy with some passing showers possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday, cloudy to start, then clearing skies throughout the day. A few showers possible, but mainly dry with highs down to the low 70s.

Monday, morning lows down to the 40s-low 50s and afternoon highs only in the upper 60s-low 70s. Mostly sunny and dry.

Tuesday-Wednesday, we will be tracking another cold front. Showers and storms possible with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

