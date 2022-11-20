Rain chances increasing the next few days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A front that's been lurking to our south is on the move now and will move north toward the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast increasing our rain chances the next several days.

Moisture is also moving in from a disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico and a northeast wind will bring additional moisture in off the ocean.

Bottom line, keep the umbrellas handy through at least Tuesday!

While some computer models have backed off on extremely high rainfall totals, we're still expecting at least a couple of inches especially closer to the coast where street flooding is possible with coastal flooding during high tides as well.

A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters and the rip current risk is high so stay off the beaches.

Fortunately, it appears the weather will improve a bit by Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day Thursday although a few showers or storms can't be ruled out either day.

TODAY: Windy, periods of rain. Highs: Upper 70s Winds: NE 20-25 mph

TONIGHT: Rain likely, could be heavy at times. Lows: Near 70 Winds: ENE 20

TOMORROW-TUESDAY: Rain, heavy at times. Highs: near 80 Winds: NE 20