Rain chances increasing as tropical system moves towards South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, warm, muggy, and cloudy as tropical air pushes into the area ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone One. Rain bands from the tropical disturbance will start to push into the area this morning, then increasing rain chances throughout the day. Scattered showers and storms this afternoon, becoming numerous by this evening and into the overnight hours. Highs in the low 80s with breezy winds.

Tonight, the worst of the weather will move in with repeated rounds of heavy rainfall.

Tomorrow, heavy tropical downpours, and windy conditions to start off the day. Isolated severe storms possible. Flooding likely going to be an issue with an already saturated ground. Models show some lingering moisture for the afternoon hours so scattered storms possible, but then improving conditions by the evening hours. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday, the low pulls away and drier air settles in. Highs in the upper 80s with a few dotted showers, but mainly dry conditions.

Next week, highs in the upper 80s, some storms around mainly inland as an onshore flow returns to the viewing area.

