Rain chances increase tomorrow through the weekend

Posted at 5:24 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 05:24:34-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s with mainly dry conditions across the viewing area. This afternoon highs in the mid-80s, partly sunny and only an isolated shower possible.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid 80s with some afternoon-evening showers and storms ahead of a front.

Thursday, an area of low pressure moves over the area, increasing clouds and rain chances. Scattered showers and storms with highs in the low 80s.

Friday-weekend, unsettled weather as moisture lingers. We'll start off each day with rain at the coast in the morning, then most of the rainfall should get pushed west towards the lake by the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

