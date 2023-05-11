Rain chances increase over next few days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is a very warm start to Thursday with morning low temperatures barely dropping. Mid and upper 70s this morning, then temperatures in the upper 80s this Thursday afternoon.

Mostly to partly sunny skies expected, and while there is a chance for an inland shower or storm, it looks like most of the shower activity will be more toward the west coast of Florida.

The chance for spotty storms will continue into the weekend with the best chance for scattered storms Sunday afternoon and through early next week.

Seasonable high temperatures this weekend in the mid 80s. Then getting very warm again in the new week.