Rain chances going up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One more dry day for most of us before the rains arrive.

Pleasantly mild temperatures continue as well keeping our highs right around normal for mid-November.

Clouds will thicken up tonight as a stationary front to our south becomes active and moves north toward the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

Rain could overspread the area by morning but anything heavier looks like it'll hold off until afternoon or evening.

Several disturbances moving from west to east along that front will get us periods of heavier rain from Sunday night through Tuesday before the activity begins to wind down by Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day looks mostly dry at this point though a few lingering showers will be possible.

A stronger cold front will move through by the end of the week setting us up for clear, cooler, drier weather by next weekend.

TODAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant temperatures. Highs: Near 80 Winds: NE 10-15

TONIGHT: Showers moving in, especially south. Lows: Mid 60s Winds: ENE 10-15

TOMORROW: Good chance of rain, especially by afternoon. Breezy. Highs: Upper 70s Winds: NE 10-20

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Rain likely, heavy at times. Possible t'storms. Highs: Upper 70s Winds: ENE 15-25