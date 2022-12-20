Rain and storms expected Tuesday night, overnight Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday morning, temperatures in the low to mid 60s at the coast and 50s inland under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday afternoon, highs in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and storms on the increase overnight through tomorrow morning. Some of the storms that develop could produce locally heavy downpours which could lead to flooding in spots.

Wednesday, morning rainfall, then clearing skies throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with scattered late-day showers and storms as a cold front moves across the state.

Friday, morning rainfall then slow clearing as the front passes. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and cooling quick overnight.

For the weekend, morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s. A bit breezy at times which will make it feel even cooler. We'll see plenty of sunshine through the weekend with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.