Quiet weather pattern continues through Halloween weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 60s along the Treasure Coast and low-mid 70s for the Palm Beaches under mostly clear skies.

This afternoon, the quiet weather pattern continues. Highs in the mid-upper 80s, mostly sunny and dry. No weather issues for those Friday night football games.

Temperatures down to the upper 70s-low 80s with rain-free conditions.

For the weekend, morning temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s. Mostly sunny with only a couple of spotty showers possible.

Halloween, "spook-tacular" weather, but a bit on the warm and muggy side with afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s. On Halloween night, temperatures down to the upper 70s under mostly clear skies.

Next week, a front moves in but stalls out. A few isolated showers are possible, but no cool down. Highs in the low-mid 80s.