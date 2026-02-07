Quiet, sunny weekend ahead with dry air, chilly nights and hazardous beach conditions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure building over Florida will bring a calm and comfortable stretch of weather across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches through the weekend and into next week.

Exceptionally dry air remains in place, keeping skies mostly clear and rain chances near zero, while temperatures slowly rebound after recent cold conditions.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Afternoon highs this weekend will reach the low to mid-70s across much of the region, with some inland communities climbing into the upper 70s. Nights will still feel cool, especially inland, where temperatures will drop into the 40s, while coastal communities remain in the 50s.

A weak reinforcing cold front moves through Saturday into early Sunday, bringing another push of dry air but little change in overall weather conditions beyond a slightly cooler night. Breezy winds behind the front may produce occasional gusts around 20 mph during the day.

Despite the pleasant weather, several hazards remain. Hazardous boating conditions will continue across the Atlantic waters through the weekend as elevated seas and persistent swell keep conditions rough for small craft. Beachgoers should also be cautious, as a high risk of rip currents is expected along Atlantic beaches.

The very dry air mass will also lower humidity levels into the 20–35% range during the afternoons, especially across interior areas. Combined with dry vegetation, this could allow fires to spread more quickly, so residents should avoid outdoor burning and use caution with any activities that could spark a fire.

Looking ahead, the quiet weather pattern remains in place through the first half of next week as high pressure settles over the Florida Peninsula. Temperatures will gradually warm each day, with many areas returning to the low 80s by midweek while dry conditions persist.