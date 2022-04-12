Quiet, pleasant weather today and tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s and 50s inland with mostly clear conditions across the area. This afternoon, highs in the upper 70s-low 80s, mostly sunny with low humidity.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and breezy with only an isolated shower possible.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Thursday and Friday, warmer and more humid with highs climbing into the mid 80s but feeling like the upper 80s with the humidity. Scattered showers and storms possible with slightly wetter conditions on Friday.

For the weekend, staying warm and sticky with highs in the mid 80s, a couple storms possible, but Saturday does look a tad drier.

Early next week, a frontal system approaches and rain chances tick up ahead of the front. Highs staying in the mid 80s, but possibly a little cooler by the middle of next week.