Quiet pattern continues before late-week rain chances return

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida stays locked into a warm and mostly quiet pattern as we head through the weekend and into the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

This morning starts off with he possibility of patchy to locally dense fog, especially inland near Lake Okeechobee and across interior areas of the Treasure Coast.

Any fog that forms will lift by mid-morning, giving way to another day of sunny, dry, and warm conditions.

Highs today will climb into the low to mid-80s, right around where we’ve been for much of the week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday brings a weak front sliding into northern and central Florida, but it won’t have much impact here at home. Rain chances remain very low, with only a stray shower possible well north of our area.

Winds may briefly shift out of the north or northwest behind the boundary, but no true cool air makes it this far south. Highs stay warm and seasonable in the low to mid-80s.

As we move into Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, high pressure builds back over the state, allowing light easterly flow to return.

Moisture creeps up just enough for a slightly more humid feel, and “feels-like” temperatures could reach the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon. Most of the area stays dry, but a couple of light coastal showers aren’t out of the question.

The big weather change arrives toward Thanksgiving Day, when a stronger cold front approaches from the north. Models still disagree on the exact timing, but confidence is growing that we’ll see an uptick in clouds and scattered showers between Thursday and Friday.

Behind the front, temperatures may cool slightly heading into the holiday weekend, with highs falling into the upper 70s and nighttime lows dipping into the mid-60s to low-70s.