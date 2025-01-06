Quick warm up today then much colder tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday temps will rebound back up to near 80 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny, and the wind will pick up and become breezy to windy out of the south.

A cold front will push down the state this evening producing a thin band of showers that will move through in the evening hours, then we will clear out and cold air will rush back in. Temps will plummet into the 40s and low 50s by Tuesday morning. There will also be a bit of a wind chill that will make it feel about 5 degrees cooler.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cool with highs only in the 60s, and it will feel cooler with the wind.

Tuesday night will be chilly also as temps dip down into the 40s area-wide under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday we will warm back up into the low 70s, and some clouds will return.

Thursday will cool down again with lows in the 40s/50s and highs in the 60s.

Warming up on Friday and Saturday ahead of the next cold front. Highs will top out into the mid-upper 70s, lows will come up into the 50s and 60s. Rain chances go up Saturday as the next front moves south.

Turning much colder again on Sunday. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

