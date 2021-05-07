Watch
Prepare to break a sweat at South Florida Fair this weekend

Typically held in January, daytime highs for May will have you fawning for a fan
South Florida Fair Forecast May 7-9
Posted at 7:53 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 19:53:39-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Heading to the South Florida Fair this weekend? You'll want to pack your sunscreen and sunglasses -- and make sure to wear loose, light-colored clothing.

Going to the fair in May will certainly be a different experience than when it has traditionally been held in January.

For the first time in 109 years, the fair is taking place in May.

Our daytime highs in January are in the mid 70s, but this time of year we usually see temperatures easily soar into the mid-80s.

South Florida Fair Temperatures, Jan. 17 and May 7

Some of the fairs of the past have been downright chilly -- like in 2009 -- when we only saw a high temperature of 56 degrees on Jan. 21.

Below are some tips for spending the day at a hotter-than-normal fair:

Hot Weather Safety tips

