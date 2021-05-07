Prepare to break a sweat at South Florida Fair this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Heading to the South Florida Fair this weekend? You'll want to pack your sunscreen and sunglasses -- and make sure to wear loose, light-colored clothing.

Going to the fair in May will certainly be a different experience than when it has traditionally been held in January.

For the first time in 109 years, the fair is taking place in May.

Our daytime highs in January are in the mid 70s, but this time of year we usually see temperatures easily soar into the mid-80s.

Some of the fairs of the past have been downright chilly -- like in 2009 -- when we only saw a high temperature of 56 degrees on Jan. 21.

Below are some tips for spending the day at a hotter-than-normal fair: