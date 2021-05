The NHC has highlighted an area of potential development off the coast of Bermuda.

An area of low pressure could develop tomorrow or Friday as if drifts southwest over warmer ocean water and take on subtropical characteristics.

It has a 20% chance of formation over the next five days.

By the weekend, it moves out to sea, so no impact to us here locally.

Hurricane season doesn't start until June 1, but several storms have developed early over the past five years.