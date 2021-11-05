WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We had a few severe thunderstorm warnings overnight and we'll continue to see the potential for more strong to severe storms throughout the day. We are under a level 1/5 risk for isolated severe storms. Right now, there's widespread rainfall across the area and more rain will fill in within the next few hours. For this reason, we will issue a weather alert this morning through this evening. Depending on the situation later this afternoon, this may be lifted earlier. We'll see how things pan out throughout the day.

Tomorrow, rain and clouds in the morning, then clearing throughout the day. Highs in the upper 70s- low 80s.

Sunday, morning lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the low -mid 70s. Drier and cooler. An A+ forecast.

Drier air lingers through early next week keeping the humidity in check. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

By the end of next work week, a little more moisture moves in and rain chances increase.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast