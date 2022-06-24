Possible severe storms, heat index values in the triple digits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and a bit more humid than yesterday. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits.

Isolated showers and storms developing along the seabreeze then pushing west throughout the day. Some of the storms that develop could be strong-severe.

The SPC is placing most of the viewing area under a level 1/5 threat for severe storms. Also, the WPC is placing parts of the northern portion of the viewing area under a level 1/4 threat for flash flooding.

For the weekend, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, but feeling like the triple digits with the humidity. Mainly dry to start the day, then scattered afternoon showers and storms mainly moving west of 95 and the Turnpike by late-afternoon.

Next week, highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible with most of the activity focused inland.

Tropics:

Wave moving across E. Atlantic

