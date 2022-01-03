Watch
Possible AM showers; then cool mostly cloudy for Monday

Posted at 4:37 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 05:58:33-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — What you need to know

  • Some showers possible this morning as a cold front moves in
  • Cooler, drier air moves in over the next few days
  • Tuesday will be the coldest morning
  • Warming back up by mid-week

Your Forecast
Monday morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 60s with some rain and clouds to start the day as a cold front moves in. Clearing skies throughout the afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 70s with less humidity.

Tuesday, a chilly morning with temperatures down to the mid-upper 50s and upper 40s inland, then mild and pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Mainly dry with lots of sunshine.

Wednesday, morning temperatures in the upper 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Staying mainly dry with an isolated shower possible.

Thursday - Friday, a front tries to move in, but doesn't push through. This could bring in some showers to end out the work week. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

For the weekend, highs near 80 with some showers possible.

